latest-news,

Coolibah care has recorded no more COVID-19 cases after a staff member tested positive on Sunday. This comes as WA had 62 local COVID-19 cases, with one person in the South West infectious while in the community. Coolibah Care chief executive Amanda Crook said despite no more cases the aged care facility was remaining vigilant. "We are continuing to remain vigilant and utilise our infection management procedures," she said. "Staff and residents remain in good spirits and we are awaiting further advise and direction from the Public Health Unit." Earlier: An outbreak linked to Juniper's Cygnet residential care home in the Perth suburb of Bentley has grown to 17 cases, including eight residents and four staff. The facility, which accommodates people living with dementia, has been indefinitely closed to visitors. Juniper chief executive Chris Hall said residents were being closely monitored and all staff and volunteers were undertaking rapid antigen tests prior to every shift. "I would also like to confirm that no Cygnet staff members have worked at any other Juniper site since the infection was first detected last week," Mr Hall said. The government is close to introducing new public health social measures which are likely to include density limits at venues. Currently, WA has an indoor mask mandate and a requirement to provide proof of vaccination to enter almost all public venues. "We haven't actually made a decision on when (further restrictions) will come in, but at some point in time they will come in," Mr McGowan said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/f681cfb2-a909-4754-8112-b154439c66b9.jpg/r0_36_670_415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

No more COVID-19 at Coolibah Care Mandurah as WA records 62 local cases