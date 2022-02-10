latest-news,

Mandurah Basketball Association's men's NBL1 team has secured a South West transfer, officially signing Leigh Rickwood-Pitt to Mandurah Magic. The 18-year-old former South West slammer moved to Mandurah from Busselton on Sunday, and has signed on the dotted line for a full season. "The first day when I moved down a couple of boys from the team and I all went out for dinner, and it settled me in pretty well," Leigh said. Born and raised in Busselton, this is the first time Leigh has been away from his home town - but he said he was ready to step out of his comfort zone and take his game to new heights. Read more: WA cricket celebrates Aboriginal players and culture in reconciliation round "I had a chat with my mum and dad and I just kinda knew it was my time to get out and get a bit closer to basketball. I was so far away when I was in Busso, I would have to drive two-and-a-half hours just to get to training. "I'm looking forward to getting my schedule, keeping my head down and putting in the work." Leigh said he got into basketball "almost by accident" when his friends decided to get a team together in year six. "I was more into footy - but my mates started making a team and I thought I might just give it a crack. I would sometimes play out the back with my older brothers." Growing up in a sporty family, with his dad and two brothers playing AFL, Leigh knew he was destined to follow an athletic path. With his first year of basketball seeing him earn the title of MVP, Leigh joked that a "growth spurt" made him realise he was built for the game. "I got tall pretty quickly," he laughed. "I started doing regionals and playing for Busselton at that time. I went from regionals to the Slammers to here." He said his signing with Magic happened organically, with MBA's head of basketball operations Lennon Smartt reaching out to him about coming up for a training session. Read more: Mandurah Water Polo starts up as new club for community "Lennon gave me a call and invited me up to a training session to see what I can do. Afterwards I sat down with Lennon and Aaron Trahair (coach) and they said they see potential in me and would love to have me." Leigh said he was settling in to Mandurah, despite having to use the 'maps' app to get everywhere. "I'm using maps literally everywhere I go. It's a little bit weird being away from friends and family and the place you were brought up in - but I'm planning to go back regularly and visit my mates and my mum. "The boys at Magic have been perfect and have given me their numbers and said to text if I want to catch up." As for goals for the 2022 NBL1 season, Leigh said he wants to build confidence and bring it into his play. "If I play with a little more confidence I will open up my game a little more. "That's my goal - to take my game to the next level instead of being on par with everyone else."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/4ef9328e-277b-436e-a82c-2a4407a2b1c7.jpg/r0_38_557_353_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg