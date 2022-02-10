latest-news,

WA cricket will celebrate its Indigenous Australian players and heritage in the reconciliation round from February 11-13. Adam Cockie, project officer for Aboriginal Cricket, said the reconciliation round has taken place for the last few years and that it kept getting "bigger and better". "It's everyone from Cricket Australian getting together to celebrate the same thing - the past and present players and history of when aboriginal cricket started," Cockie said. "Back when it started in 1886, the first international team, an Aboriginal team, travelled to England." Read more: PFNL hosts Indigenous round with jumpers designed by Indigenous artists Cockie said that the reconciliation round would celebrate the stories and journeys of Aboriginal players. "Seeing clubs get involved in things like this - it's just going to grow the culture of where we want Aboriginal cricket to be. "Events like this are just going to grow and educate more people moving forward so we can incorporate more events." He added that having role models at the top level to pass down to the Indigenous community, such as Scott Boland in the Australian test team was a "massive and very important thing". Pinjarra Cricket Club president Caitlin Cowcill said Pinjarra would do a special welcome to country and a barefoot circle over the weekend. "I think it's important to acknowledge the Aboriginal players in not only cricket but all sports in general, there's a rich history of Aboriginal engagement in cricket," Cowcill said. The Club was working closely with Indigenous Elder Kerrie-Ann Kearing to plan the perfect welcome to country. "Kerrie-Ann Kearing is awesome. She is passionate about what she does and her input and knowledge is invaluable." Both Cockie and Cowcill mentioned the desire to eventually work with Aboriginal artists to create their own unique jerseys. Read more: Betts passionate about Indigenous leaders "BBL (Big Bash League) has been playing in printed shirts designed by Aboriginal artists, which would be something great for clubs to look at. "They could get local artists to tell the story within the area of their club - stories in aboriginal culture are often told through paintings. That's something to look at in the future, there's always progress." Cowcill said Pinjarra Cricket Club would definitely have a collaboration in works at some point. "It's something we will definitely look at getting. We would get the same local elders we work with to come up with the design." The reconciliation round begins on February 11.

