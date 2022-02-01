latest-news,

THERE'S a new club in Mandurah that hopes to give regional communities the opportunity to play water polo without the need to travel. With anyone interested in playing the sport required to travel to Perth or Bunbury, Mandurah Water Polo is now hosting come and try days to give the community the opportunity to be part of the sport - right on their doorstep. Mandurah Water Polo president Sam Broadbent said the idea for the club began when he himself was having to travel to play. "The region needed a club like this," Broadbent said. "Mandjoogoordap means meeting place of the heart, and that's our core value with what we want to do with the club in that it's a meeting place of friends and community. "And we're not only based in Mandurah - due to the indoor pool being closed at the Aquatic Centre, we are in other areas such as Pinjarra and Lakelands with our junior programs. "With 20 players currently part of our senior team, in Mandurah we run juniors, beach water polo in the estuary and Stroll O Polo." Stroll O Polo, as organised by WA Water Polo, is a less intensive version of the sport where players can stand in the more shallow end of the pool to play. Broadbent said providing inclusive opportunities was part of reflecting the "regional and community feel" that Mandurah has. "People shouldn't have to go to Perth to play water polo when there's people here that want to play. "So our long term goal is to host a local competition with three or four different teams in Mandurah. "And from there - play in the Western Australian Country Competition. "We're not worried about winning any trophies - we just want to get our community together." To find out more information, reach out via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mandurahwaterpolo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/6e2b8625-2cd8-43d9-8eb4-5fc3a7648097.JPG/r0_246_4608_2850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg