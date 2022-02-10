New tavern coming to Lakelands at end of 2022

community,

In exciting news for the Lakelands community, there will be a new tavern by the end of 2022. The tavern, owned and operated by The Gastevski Group Pty Ltd, is to be built within the Lakelands Town Square and is set to become the new dining destination of the community. Focused on bringing a new wave of food, music and entertainment to residents of the area, the Lakelands tavern will play host to an exciting array of unique experiences. Patrons will be able to indulge in date nights in the stylish dining area, watch the big game in the atmosphere of the dedicated sports bar and enjoy long, lazy days in the beer garden with family and friends. Read more: Lakelands Shopping Centre manager Amanda Clarke said she couldn't be happier with the final design. "It's definitely going to transform our dining precinct," she said. "The tavern is owned by a well-known WA family who also own a number of iconic venues across WA, including The Landing Alkimos most recently." The new facility will generate over 100 employment opportunities during the construction phase and then over 60 once open for trade in 2022. Construction has now begun and is estimated to take just over nine months to complete, with a grand opening scheduled for late 2022. For regular updates, please visit https://lakelands.com.au/.

