What's On: Weekend full of events for all ages

February 13 The annual Mandurah Chinese New Year festival will be held from 10am - 3pm in Mandjar Square. 2022 marks the year of the tiger, which is the theme for this years festival. In Chinese culture, the lion dance is performed to bring prosperity and good luck for the year. The free event will also include craft activities, market stalls, a costume parade, multicultural dancing and performances and Chinese cultural workshops and demonstrations. Everyone is welcome to join the workshops. February 12 A free community tech skills program at Lakelands Shopping Centre which focuses on increasing IT literacy and connecting generations in the community is launching. The program - Youngster.co - aims to bridge the gap of local community needs and tackle social issues such as youth unemployment and isolation, while providing much-need technology support. The new program comes amidst new COVID-19 safety requirements from the state government, which requires the safe check-in and vaccination verification of patrons. To launch the program, 20 youth from Mandurah and its surrounding suburbs have been engaged by Youngster.co to assist the community with building their tech skills. February 10 - 13 Mandurah will once again be hosting a series of events as part of the ever-popular Fringe Festival. Local bars, restaurants, cafes and venues will partner with premier entertainers, to host ticketed events the whole family can enjoy. The array of entertainment on offer, many hot off the train from Perth's Fringe World event, will include comedy, music and musicals, circus, burlesque, cabaret, children's shows and many more. Don't miss out on tickets to Fringe Mandurah this February. For more information visit Fringe Mandurah at mandurah.wa.gov.au February 13 Get up and active with the Mr Circus Seriously Silly Stunt Show. This show is a highly engaging and fully interactive show where you get help to create this laugh-out-loud, comedy, stunt-show. Filled with audience participation, kids and parents help to bring this circus show to life with juggling acro adagio, plate spinning, hula hoops, diabolo, a giant unicycle, and loads of wholesome silliness. This is a show both adults and kids will love. Get your tickets on the Visit Mandurah website. Two session times available at 10am and 11.30am. February 12 Put on your party hats and get ready to celebrate - the Serpentine Jarrahdale Library Service is turning 50. A range of activities are planned for a special birthday party event from 9am to 12pm including a historic photo display for residents to take a walk down memory lane as well as free fun and entertainment. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

