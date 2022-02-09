comment,

It is undeniable the script has changed about what it means to visit and holiday in Mandurah. During 2021, Western Australians explored their State and Mandurah fast became a much-loved tourism destination. Although the lack of interstate and international visitors has impacted the tourism industry greatly, the recent school holidays gave a much-welcomed uplift to Mandurah's economy. This summer, our magical waterways have shone and the city centre has been abuzz. Mandurah residents and visitors alike have enjoyed the new estuary pool (Kwillena Gabi Pool), Christmas lights trail, New Year's Eve fireworks, Australia Day celebrations and opening of the Little Stiller gin distillery. On top of this, the Boundary Island Brewery and new tourism operators, including an e-bike hire kiosk and SUP yoga, opened. Not to mention the launch of Visit Mandurah's free walking tours and opening of the revitalised Visitor Centre. With the holidays coming to an end, I urge you to keep exploring our amazing city, beautiful beaches and captivating estuary. There's plenty to see and do and local tourism operators would benefit from ongoing support, particularly as border restrictions remain in place. Here at Visit Mandurah, we have published the 2022 Mandurah Holiday Planner and we encourage everyone to grab a copy from the Visitor Centre. The 61-page magazine showcases Mandurah's unique and diverse offerings. It gives suggested itineraries, lists local events, highlights food and drink offerings and features must-do things to see and experience. The magazine gives a unique insight into the Mandurah lifestyle as the story of each neighbourhood is told through locals, like surfer Ian 'Wooly' Macpherson who gives an insight into the Mandurah surfing scene and his favourite surfing spots. We are also excited to be working with Channel 7's 'Caravan and Camping WA' to promote Mandurah. The TV show will celebrate some of Mandurah's long-established, as well as brand-new tourism highlights and airs on Saturday, 5 March at 5:30pm - tune in! There's also still opportunity to take part in our free walking tours. Since launching in December 2021, the Walk by Waterways tours have showcased the Peel-Harvey estuary, taking visitors on a journey around Mandar Bay and the Eastern Foreshore. With four tours already undertaken, we expect to see further interest and will be offering more tours in peak times such as school holidays and long weekends. With Autumn approaching, please continue to rediscover Mandurah. With the change in the season, our landscape shifts and brings new beauty to explore. If you don't know where to start, pop into the Visitor Centre and our team will give you a helping hand.

Local Leaders: Visit Mandurah manager Anita Kane on City centre being abuzz