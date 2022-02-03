Perth architects tell plans for Mandurah Common Ground

latest-news,

A critical milestone was reached for the Mandurah Common Ground with Perth architects Gresley Abas appointed to design the complex. The $28.1 million Mandurah facility is purpose-built for people who are sleeping rough, experiencing chronic homelessness or earning a low income. Tenants will be linked with tailored, dedicated support services to address the root causes of homelessness. Having a long connection with homeless and social housing projects, a Gresley Abas spokesperson said architectural projects didn't get more important than this. "We love working on projects that can have a measurable impact for people, especially people who are vulnerable in our community such as the formerly homeless," they said. "We really believe in, and are committed to, making a better world through the creation of sustainable, affordable housing." Related: The site will have up to 50 apartments and a typical Common Ground has a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments with self-contained kitchens and bathrooms as well as commercial spaces that can be used for onsite medical services, cafes and function areas. Other design components include: The contemporary design will include environmentally sustainable, accessible and culturally appropriate spaces, with a strong emphasis on ensuring the facility is integrated into the local neighbourhood and community. "Our design team includes locally born Binjareb person Rosemary Walley and her son Jonathan Ford who have been engaged to assist with the design of these spaces," the spokesperson said. "We see their roles as crucial to ensuring the design recognises the resilience and heritage of the local people. "Her leadership will be central to helping the team interpret and understand what we here from with the Elders and local Aboriginal communities." Related: The Gresley Abas spokesperson said for most tenants the Common Ground would be their forever home. "It is intended to provide a combination of housing for the formerly homeless and people earning a low income," they said. "Importantly, it is also designed to be suitable for people who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander or are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, are living with disability, experiencing domestic violence, are aged 18 and above, or identify as LGBTQI+." Homelessness Minister John Carey said "Gresley Abas have an outstanding reputation for working closely with stakeholders and delivering quality designs including many government contracts". The Common Ground will be located on Allnutt street.

