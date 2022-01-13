Perth architects appointed to design Mandurah Common Ground

latest-news,

A critical milestone was reached for the Mandurah Common Ground with Perth architects Gresley Abas appointed to design the complex. This comes following a site being secured on Allnutt street for the 50 self-contained apartments. The $28.1 million Mandurah facility are purpose-built for people who are sleeping rough, experiencing chronic homelessness or earning a low income. Tenants will be linked with tailored, dedicated support services to address the root causes of homelessness. Related: Homelessness MP John Carey said "Gresley Abas have an outstanding reputation for working closely with stakeholders and delivering quality designs including many government contracts". The contemporary design will include environmentally sustainable, accessible and culturally appropriate spaces, with a strong emphasis on ensuring the facility is integrated into the local neighbourhood and community. More to come.

