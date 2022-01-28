latest-news,

James Bond, old-Hollywood glamour, some of Perth's best talent and a giant martini glass... that's what can be expected from 007: License to Thrill, a burlesque show that will perform at Mandurah's Top Floor Nightclub on February 11. Saran Pike, also known by her burlesque name Delza Skye, said her journey into burlesque was one of self-discovery and abandoning comfort zones, and led her to extravagant performances beyond her wildest dreams. "When my second baby was about two, in 2013, I was feeling pretty crap about myself and didn't even want to look in the mirror," Saran said. "A friend of mine came over and said 'I'm taking you out, we're going to see a burlesque show' - I had no idea what I was getting into." Read more: Tai Chi master Sifu Wang Jin brings Chinese culture to Mandurah through group and solo classes The show her friend had brought her to was performed at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, and Saran said one particular performer, Pearl Noir, made her take notice. "She's from America - she is this stunning woman, curves galore and confident as anything. My friend leaned over to me during the show and just said 'I could see you doing this', and at the time I just thought 'hell no'." Two years later Saran saw an advertisement for casual burlesque classes with no lock-in contracts, and she decided to just try one class. "I rocked up all by myself for that first class, and that was it... I fell in love. By the end of that year I was on stage as a performer." Saran's burlesque career began fairly lowkey, with pinup fashion and no clothes removed. "It was pretty g-rated - I had thought 'I could do that'," she laughed. "But then I had this class pass which wasn't valid for the class I normally went to and was thrown into a cabaret class. There was a solo development opportunity available and then it was just leaps and bounds." Saran said burlesque performance had helped her grow back into herself and "get her groove back", and time after time she stepped out on stage and her confidence would skyrocket. "I'll be honest - it was scary the first time I stepped on stage... I literally almost vomited. "But I say this to all my students, that you will be nervous but the second you step off that stage the adrenaline rush hits and you'll want to get back out there." Read more: Peel Aquatic Club shines at 2022 Swimming WA Country Championships The inspiration for 007: License to Thrill came to Saran a few years ago when she was at the Adelaide Fringe Festival to watch her friends perform. "I went to listen to my friend sing at her show and she sang Goldfinger from James Bond. Then straight afterwards my other friend, Callipso, came out and did a James Bond act and it was like a lightbulb. "Look, it's been done before and it's not a new concept, but my ideas for the show are new." Each burlesque act will perform to the opening credits of a James Bond film, and the MC for the evening will not only introduce each performer, but will give out facts and ask trivia about the film the song being performed is from. "It's glamorous, it's full of tease. "Oh, and there will be a giant martini glass... You can't have James Bond without his martini." The martini glass performance will open the show, which Saran said will start it off with a "wow-factor". "Mandurah doesn't really get burlesque too often. I haven't personally performed there before but I am so excited to." To book tickets to 007: License to Thrill, visit fringeworld.com.au/whats_on/007-licence-to-thrill-fw2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/71c42c3f-3691-47ab-b429-cf99597bc899.jpg/r14_356_5710_3574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg