Peel Aquatic Club has started 2022 with a bang after taking home 82 medals at Swimming WA's Country Championships held at HBF Stadium. The club sent a team of 40 junior and senior swimmers to the event which took place over three days from January 7-9. Four of the club's senior swimmers , Finlay Hayes, Ben Spagnolo, Lexcen King and Sean Alcorn achieved a nationals qualifying time for the 14-15-year-old 450m medley relay. Read more: Secret Harbour, Peel coach named one of seven AFLW community ambassadors It was another record breaking meet for swimmer Sean Alcorn, who swam an unofficial WA Country Championship record in the boys 14-year-old 50m butterfly and the boys 14 and 15-year-old 100m butterfly. Cody Zambon, Sean Alcorn and Summer Houston represented the South West region in the open relays, taking home gold with their teams. Throughout the meet, the club took out 36 gold medals, 26 silver and 20 bronze, with many personal bests recorded and records broken. Prior to Christmas the senior qualifying swimmers attended the Senior State Long Course Championships where they held their title for the regional shield with double the points of the closest country club and ranking in the top 10 clubs. Peel Aquatic Club's swimmers are currently training for the next Country Pennants due to take place in Carnarvon in March, and are aiming to retain the A Grade Pennants. The club is offering free trials for new members - for more information visit www.peelaquaticclub.org.au/get-swimming or email peelregistrar@gmail.com.

