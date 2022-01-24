Secret Harbour, Peel coach named one of seven AFLW community ambassadors

community,

A Secret Harbour and Peel coach was one of seven Australians recognised for her outstanding contribution to women's football. Sarah Kerry, who is currently the coach of Secret Harbour Dockers and Peel Under 15s, was named an ambassador as part of the 2022 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador program. Ms Kerry is affectionately known as the 'glass-ceiling breaker' after devoting her time to developing and progressing women's football. First picking up a football in 1991, Sarah has played AFL for 30 years, representing WA and Australian Navy. Joining the Peel Umpires as a teenager, Sarah led the charge for women as the only female field umpire in the region, eventually going on to officiate over 200 games. Hoping to inspire the next generation of female footballers, Sarah began her coaching career, where she coached junior and senior women's sides for eight years, before coaching the State Academy for four years and currently the development coach for Peel Under 15s. Passionate about progressing women and girls both on and off field, Sarah also dedicates her time as a mentor for two other female coaches to ensure more women are represented in all aspects of the game. Each Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador receives a $1,000 grant from the Women's Football Fund to donate to the club of their choice and the opportunity to be involved in the 2022 NAB AFLW Finals Series. Read more: AFL Women's Football manager Nicole Livingstone said the ambassador program provided a great opportunity to thank and acknowledge the tireless work of community representatives who contribute to women's football. "We are proud to recognise each of our 2022 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassadors and thank them for their service to our game," she said. "The NAB AFLW competition is the result of many years of tireless work from dedicated people who continue to grow the game at a grassroots and state level. Each of them should be extremely proud of their contribution."

Secret Harbour, Peel coach named one of seven AFLW community ambassadors