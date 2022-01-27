community,

'Sifu' means 'skillful person' or 'teacher' in the Chinese language. Sifu Wang Jin is a master in both Chinese Qigong and Tai Chi, martial arts with roots tied to traditional Chinese medicine, and has been practicing the ancient artforms for over forty years, now settling his practice in Mandurah and offering group and individual classes. He achieved accreditation from the Chinese Wushu association as an advanced teacher and holds accreditation in various Qigong and Tai Chi associations. Read more: Peel Aquatic Club shines at 2022 Swimming WA Country Championships "The Chinese culture and heritage are very valuable today," Sifu Wang said. "It helps people a lot physically - such as empowering the immune system, which, during the pandemic times, people need to be stronger." He said that he had dedicated his life to studying Chinese philosophies such as Taoism, Buddhism and Confucianism and valued the benefits of traditional Chinese medicine. Qigong and Tai Chi, according to Sifu Wang, are far more than they are typically known to be, with the slow and intentional movements benefitting the body in more ways than one. "Tai Chi and Qigong are not just martial arts. I am a peaceful person and I don't like fighting. "Qigong is by the holy person in China. It improves people's spirits and can help their mental health, they are the most valuable things." Read more: Little Sunshine Coffee Co owner Anita Priore says finding her vintage coffee van changed her life After moving from China and living and practicing for a number of years in Fremantle, Perth and surrounds, Sifu Wang moved to Mandurah - a place he said he found many likeminded people. He began holding group sessions at the Mandurah foreshore, where the group could enjoy the beautiful and peaceful scenery. "I have the mission to bring these valuable things from ancient Chinese culture to the community. I feel the benefits myself and have gotten amazing feedback from students. "One of my students is a reiki master and she said she feels very positive energy in my house." Sifu Wang said he enjoyed meeting with students both one-on-one and in a group setting to teach, and often liked to sit down with students for a traditional Chinese tea and a chat. "I treat you like my friend. I am a traditional teacher and like to keep it traditional and honest. "I never stop improving myself as a student to learn from a holy person and holy master. We are still like students comparing to the holy master, Buddha." Sifu Wang has started a website and Facebook page to allow potential students to reach out to him, but he admitted he wasn't really into the business side of things. "To be honest, I'm not good at business. I know I'm a professional and qualified and can help a lot of people. "Learning is a hard commitment and you have to recognise the value." The goal for his teachings, Sifu Wang said, was to help people with their inner-peace and physical health. To learn more about Sifu Wang's Tai Chi and Qigong classes, visit his website.

