community,

Anita Priore has always worked in hospitality, and when COVID first hit two years ago, she decided she wanted to branch out and design a business of her own that she could take out on the road. The 'on the road' idea took on a whole new meaning when Anita found an ad for a little vintage caravan that had come up for sale. "I saw this vintage coffee van. I'm a barista and know a lot about coffee, so I decided to go for it." Anita set up her van with a coat of pastel, peach-coloured paint and a new name, 'Little Sunshine Coffee Co', and secured a permanent spot at Quarry Park in Meadow Springs. Read more: Criminal defence lawyer Deearnah Truran-Fowler talks taking on the tough cases "I love putting myself out there and connecting with the community. When I got my permanent spot I made so many community bonds and friends. I also have a lot of regulars who come see me often." It wasn't long before people started contacting Anita, asking her if she would bring her unique setup to work at their events. "The people who reach out to me and who I reach out to really love my setup and love the vintage look. It used to be a caravan, and a lot of people will ask 'how did people used to live in there? You've made it so nice'. "I really wanted it to be different, it's not like most coffee vans you see. I'm a big fan of the old-school vintage look." Anita began getting steady work at a large range of events, including sporting events, fairs, school carnivals, markets and private parties. "I love being in charge of myself and making the calls - I am able to do things the way I would do them, the way I would design things, the way I would make coffee. "I also wanted to be able to offer something special to the community." With widespread uncertainty across different industries including hospitality, Anita said her business gave her a lot of security. Read more: Mandurah youth project in the works "Owning my own van - if there is a lockdown, as long as we're following protocol, I can still be working and doing what I love and sharing that love. "I love being able to offer takeaway coffee and to allow people to still treat themselves during the day if they're having to work from home." As for the future of the business, Anita said she had ideas to grow and incorporate her other passions. "I'm interested in getting into making Cricut logos, making my own things, even pottery and takeaway cups - things like that. "I also love the idea of working with other small businesses and putting some of their things on display. I'm always looking to make things bigger and better." To follow along with Little Sunshine Coffee Co's journey, you can find them on social media or visit their website www.littlesunshinecoffeeco.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/c0c4b746-f12c-4a8c-acdc-73c5e57e25ed.jpg/r0_263_768_697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

OUR BUSINESS Little Sunshine Coffee Co owner Anita Priore says finding her vintage coffee van changed her life Samantha Ferguson