Internationally-renowned artist Thomas Dambo's wooden sculptures will officially launch to the public in an Australian-first appearance in Mandurah in November 2022.
This follows the June 2022 announcement that the iconic series of wooden sculptures from the renowned recycle artist would call Western Australia home.
The exhibition, launching November 12, will feature site-specific works - each up to five metres tall - that will be placed in secret locations waiting to be discovered.
The works will remain on location in WA for at least 12 months.
Mr Dambo has exhibited throughout the world including Denmark, USA, France, Germany, China, South Korea and Chile.
He is an artist and activist, and his practice celebrates the diversity, beauty and importance of the natural world. His works are handmade using recycled and locally-sourced materials.
Mr Dambo said: "Coming from Denmark, Australian nature looks like pure magic straight out of a fairytale, so I'm proud and excited to see my sculptures a part of such a unique setting."
Mr Dambo has designed Giants of Mandurah as a game of self-discovery that will celebrate and encourage stewardship and protection of the Peel region's natural environment.
The project will highlight the area's globally-significant Ramsar-listed wetlands, and unique waterways, bushland and wildlife.
The artistic narrative and environmental story will sit alongside and is inextricably intertwined with a creation story gifted by the region's Traditional Owners, the Bindjareb people.
City of Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams said Giants of Mandurah would bring "a sense of joy, wonder and playful curiosity" to the shores of Mandurah this summer, and with it an opportunity to "share our unique stories with the world".
"We are shaped, both geographically and culturally, by our waterways and unique natural environment, making us the perfect canvas to host Thomas' first foray into Australia," Mr Williams said.
"The excitement is building as we prepare to welcome Thomas and his Giants, attracting curious minds from far and wide, and locally, to uncover or rediscover all the great things Mandurah is known for."
The hunt for Mr Dambo's Giants will begin at the Mandurah Visitor Centre, where clues of the whereabouts of the Giants will be made available.
Visitors will then need to explore the region to locate each Giant, collecting a special symbol at each site along the way.
Together, when the symbols are entered into the special codebreaker at the Mandurah Visitor Centre, the symbols will reveal the location of the final super-secret Giant.
Mr Dambo had the following message for people who come to see the exhibition: "Don't ruin the game for anyone else."
"We all know the existence of the Tooth Fairy is up for debate, but there is an unwritten law buried deep in our psyche that allows us in certain situations to pretend that she does. If you find a Giant, please share your experience with others, but don't spoil the game for them," Mr Dambo said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism Roger Cook said he was "delighted that the stunning natural bushland of Mandurah and the surrounding Peel region" will be the location for Mr Dambo's first ever exhibition and sculpture trail in Australia.
"Along with many people of Western Australia, I am awaiting the opening of Thomas Dambo's Giants of Mandurah exhibition on 12 November with great anticipation," Mr Cook said.
"For the next 12 months, Dambo's Giants of Mandurah will call the natural settings of the region their home, inviting visitors to discover them and appreciate the beauty of their environment."
The exhibition is being supported by FORM - an independent, not-for-profit arts and cultural organisation based in Claremont - along with City of Mandurah and Tourism WA.
The announcement comes after years of postponements with the works delayed twice due to COVID-19.
It is projected that the increased visitor numbers will result in an economic return of almost $8 million in the first year.
The free-to-view outdoor exhibition will be accompanied by a map, traveller's companion and learning resource.
Find out more at www.giantsofmandurah.com.au.
