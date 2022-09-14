Mandurah Mail

Artist Thomas Dambo's Giants of Mandurah to launch in Western Australia in November

Updated September 14 2022 - 6:56am, first published 4:02am
Internationally-renowned artist Thomas Dambo's wooden sculptures will officially launch to the public in an Australian-first appearance in Mandurah in November 2022.

