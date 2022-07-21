Mandurah musician Brooke Bugeja steps into independent career as Sunny Day

After five years of playing covers at pubs and local events, Mandurah musician Brooke Bugeja is stepping into an independent career.
Brooke was only 16 when she first entered the music scene, performing at Fairbridge Festival after winning the Quest Youth Songwriting Competition.
Now at the age of 20, Brooke has launched as Sunny Day with an intimate show at the Velour Lounge, Brighton, accompanied by quality supports Little Guilt, Ricky Green and Stella Cain.
When the Mail sat down with Brooke earlier this week she said she was still on a high after performing to a sold out show.
"The launch was the first big show from playing at pubs to being an independent musician," she said.
"It was sold out, which was crazy - it's all up from here.
"The launch just showed me what's to come."
When asked why she chose the name Sunny Day, Brooke said she felt it fit perfectly with her personality.
"I travel in my van and I'm always chasing the sun - that is what makes me so happy so I thought I would go with that for my name."
Sunny Day is a blend of upbeat indie tunes mixed with the honest and raw stories of a young laid back musician growing up in a fast paced world.
The launch show is just the beginning of what is set to be an exciting year for Sunny Day.
She is currently working with Chop Street Music to record her first single 'Don't Wanna Go Home' at the John Butler Studio in Fairbridge, with an forthcoming release expected in spring of this year.
This project has seen an exciting collaboration amongst Mandurah musicians as she brings in Joel Stinten (Left Hand Tin Snips) on bass, Callum Benzies (Asparagus Soop) on lead guitar and Jarrad Wheildon (My Shadow and I) on drums.
Brooke said having the band had brought a new sound to her usual indie folk music.
"Having the band is so exciting because they add so much more to my songs - it's more energetic and upbeat with the band," she said.
"All of the boys have come from heavy rock bands so it's good to be able to work with them - they bring something different."
Brooke said a lot of her creativity sparked from collaborating with other musicians but she also loved writing among nature.
Other than her original single being released later this year Brooke said she was keen go on tour in the near future.
"Having people sing my songs back to me would just be huge."
