'Almost four years ago to the day that we won $2 million': Second win for Baldivis man's syndicate

Another Western Australian has scooped a share of the Division One prize pool following Saturday's Lotto draw.
The latest win was one of nine, with the WA winning ticket sold online. The yet-to-be-claimed ticket is worth $580,525.35.
Meanwhile, the winning ticket holder from last week's Saturday Lotto on June 25 has revealed that it was almost four years ago to the day that his syndicate last won big on Saturday Lotto.
The man from Baldivis has been running a syndicate for over seven years and said he just knew this ticket was going to be another winner.
"My wife had just bought a new car and I told her she didn't need to worry about paying it off as I was going to win the lotto," he said.
"It's almost four years ago to the day that we won $2 million on Saturday Lotto.
"My phone went mad on Saturday night with members of the syndicate messaging me to tell me we'd won again."
The syndicate, which started with a few work mates has grown over the years into a group with almost 100 members.
Spanning the country from Baldivis to the Whitsundays, each member is set to pocket around $30,000.
The System 20 ticket was purchased from Waterfront News, Gifts and Lottery Centre in Rockingham.
This weekend's win brings the tally of WA's Division One winners for this year to 41. There's another chance to win big this week with tomorrow night's OZ Lotto game jackpotting to $30 million.
Tickets are available until 6pm on jackpot day from Lotterywest in-store, online or via the app.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
