Jarrahfall Bush Camp opens new function centre | Photos

Four years after first coming up with the idea of a function centre, JarrahFall Bush Camp celebrated the opening in June.
When COVID-19 hit, camp owner Clayton Fredericks didn't think it was going to be possible to build during such an uncertain time.
However, he received a regional economic development (RED) grant in early 2021 to build the centre.
Now open, the function centre is available for weddings, birthday and conferences. It has a 400 person capacity and can seat 200.
During the week it's a school camp mess hall but on the weekends it becomes one of the Shire of Murray's largest event spaces.
The opening night was held in June with the community coming together to celebrate the new function centre.
"The opening was amazing it felt like our vision had come to life when we had over 120 people come to celebrate with us," Mr Fredericks said.
"We knew the space was amazing but to see it doing what we intended was just a great confirmation of that."
With a new function centre and kitchen, Jarrahfall Bush Camp have now launched Summer Family Camps.
Mr Fredericks said it was a cross between Dirty Dancing and National Lampoons with a week long camp for children and children at heart.
For more information visit, https://jarrahfall.com.au/family-camp/
