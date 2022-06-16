Mandurah Mail

Petition pushes to minimise Mandurah's proposed rate rise

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated June 16 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:00am
Proposed increase: A rate rise of 2.5 per cent has been suggested in a petition. Picture: File image.

A petition calling on the City of Mandurah to raise rates to 2.5 percent or lower has been created after council approved to advertise a rate increase of 4.43 percent.

Local News

