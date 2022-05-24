community,

The little cottage op-shop at 25 Davey Street is more than a cosy shop to have a cup of tea and find unique, boutique second hand items. The volunteers who uphold the day to day running of the organisation have a huge impact on those doing it tough within the community. The volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and have a wealth of life experience on offer to the community. WA Mums Cottage aims to help those that slip through the cracks of the care and welfare system. They note a number of causes as to why some people are left behind. COVID-19 has disrupted housing for many and caused financial hardships. Volunteer Rachel, who is studying a certificate in Community Services said some people simply do not know who to turn to, or where to find resources. This is where Mum's cottage steps in, to provide information and 'next steps' to those in distress. "Some situations involve people in domestic violence situations being unable to get Centrelink payments because the partner earns too much money," volunteer Lorraine said. "They don't know how to advocate for themselves." "We have people come in for small basic things, and they might be embarrassed to ask," volunteer Mary said. "They feel ashamed because of their circumstances, being unable to provide basic things." Mary is dressed brightly in various shades of pink, she described herself as being the "class clown" in the organisation and said she found volunteering "incredibly fulfilling". "We have people who worry because they can't afford an outfit for an event, and they leave here with the dress, the bag, the shoes, the hair accessories, and they feel amazing. Those situations when you can really help someone, it's like magic," she said. "They might come in teary, but everyone leaves with a smile on their face because you provide them with the things they need," Rachel said. Read more: National Volunteer Week wrapped up on May 22, and WA Mum's Cottage are always on the hunt for volunteers. The women collectively agreed that although they are primarily helping others, they get so many benefits in return. "You learn so much here, and you can do it on your own terms. You're working with people who have amazing life skills." "You are highly valued here - you also learn so much about yourself and realise you are more talented than you think." "Everyone is coming from different backgrounds, you meet so many different people and that enrichment is lost on those who don't volunteer at a young age." WA Mums Cottage has even seen circular successes, with some of their clients finding the strength, confidence and skills to overcome their situations and return as volunteers to help others. Trish recently spoke to some other volunteers in the Mandurah area and a common theme of conversation was the lack of people available to volunteer. Join the community of volunteers, make a donation or find out more at WA Mums Cottage website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175391440/80fe0df4-87c6-416e-a0e1-223808f1ed54.JPG/r0_411_6000_3801_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg