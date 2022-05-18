latest-news,

More than 21,000 Peel residents have voted in the federal election so far, with less than a week of campaigning to go. Pre-poll voters are among the more than 3 million Australians to have had their say early. The voting booths at Eastlake Church in Greenfields have been the busiest in Western Australia and it's been the 13th biggest pre-poll in Australia. Close to 4000 Peel residents voted on Tuesday, with Eastlake Church seeing 2043 voters through the door. Avoiding crowds, FIFO work and holidays were among the reasons why Peel residents decided to vote early. "I wanted to avoid the lines but there was a bit of a line today anyway," one voter told the Mail. Australian Electoral Commission supervisor Ian Frame has been working at four pre-polling booths in the Canning electorate and said Eastlake Church was by far the busiest. "This voting booth is close to the hospital and retirement villages so we are getting all those residents coming early to avoid COVID-19," he said. "People also can't be bothered standing in queues on Saturday - early voting has made it a whole lot easier for people." Working for the Australian Electoral Commission for 60 years, Mr Frame said he had seen early voting dramatically increase at the latest state and federal elections. "Early voting has gone through the roof," he said. "Last state election I was in charge of Dawesville and we didn't see as many people voting on election day because so many residents voted early." Read more: Evan Ekin-Smyth, the Australian Electoral Commission's digital engagement director, said the first five days of pre-polling this election was almost triple the first five days of 2019. Mr Ekin-Smyth said postal voting had also risen this election, from 1.5 million total votes in 2019, to more than 2.5 million applications so far. You can vote early at Eastlake Church on 99 Lakes Road, Greenfields, Kulin Way Complex on 5A Kulin Way, Mandurah, and Baroy Street Warehouse on 1 Baroy Street, Falcon. For early voting opening hours visit the Australian Electoral Commission website. Those planning to vote on May 21 can head to the polls between 8am to 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/f9665dc9-2ca4-4f6c-a9e1-69d6ae4c35a7.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg