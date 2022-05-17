latest-news,

The grand finale of the Fairbridge Festival Quest Songwriting Competition saw 12 young finalists battling it out to be one of four winners The competition was judged in four categories - 'Song Craft' and 'Song Performance', for ages 16-18 and under 15. Two hundred people filled the Edith Spiegletent at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), on Sunday May 8 with judges acknowledging the incredible talent from the finalists, as they performed original songs. "All the finalists are to be highly commended for their quirky, funny, uplifting, deeply felt and authentic stories of hope, loss, home, love - even Greek mythology and flat white coffees got a mention," Head judge Rose Parker said. Seventeen-year-old Charlie Youngson, a musician from Bridgetown and student at Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School, won in the category of 'Song Performance' for 16-18 year-olds, with his song 'Take Me Home'. He was the only finalist, and winner from the south-west region. Youngson now joins an alumni of Quest Songwriting winners, including Jack Davies, Siobhan Cotchin, Carla Geneve and Lachy John. He also wins a prize pack which includes mentoring, a professional photo shoot, in-studio recording, and the opportunity to perform at next year's Fairbridge Festival. All of which will greatly support Youngson's pursuit to become a performer and producer. Youngson is a multi-talented instrumentalist, and takes inspiration from fellow Australian musicians such as Tash Sultana, Jack Davies and John Butler. Act Belong Commit Fairbridge Festival Quest Manager Kate Pass congratulated all of the finalists, and celebrated the achievements of the contestants. "It's really exciting to see such emotive writing and strong musicianship amongst the next generation of WA songwriters, she said. "I look forward to seeing what these young musicians do next, and I'm excited for Quest 2023!" Charlie Youngson's music can be found on Spotify, Youtube and Apple Music.

