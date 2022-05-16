Young talent on show at Mandurah Masterpieces 2K22 exhibition | Photos

latest-news,

The winners of the City of Mandurah's Masterpieces 2K22 Youth Competition and Exhibition have been announced, with young artists celebrated for their incredible artworks. The annual competition is open to budding artists aged 13-25 years, and is a great opportunity for young Mandurah artists to have their works presented at a professional gallery. In the 13-15 years category Riley Taunt took out first place for her piece called Lock and Key, followed by Hana Giltrap and Vivian San Martin. Kaelin Jansen van Rensburg won in the 16 - 17 years category for her artwork titled Perfectionism, Jasmine Mansfield came in second. In 18 - 25 years competition, Anna Lansdown won for her piece Gold Dust, Isabella Richmond took out second place, and Grace Abbott came third. There was also a digital media category which Mason Levy for his art Rivet the Eyes On took out first, followed by Hiruni Premaratne. The Dorothy Newland Award went to Florence Sweeney for The Collection. Close to 40 pieces including painting, drawing, sculpture and digital media are now on show at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM). The display will be open to view until Sunday, May 29, with a series of artist talks presented on this day to give audiences an insight into the inspiration and process for creating the works of art. Read more: HeadSpace Mandurah are proud supporters of the inaugural Youth Residency Program at CASM, with artist Isabella Richmond starting her three-month artist residency in April. Isabella was the recipient of the first place award (16-17 years category) in the Masterpieces 2K21 competition, and has just taken out second place in this year's Masterpieces 18-25 years category. The residency program links emerging young artists with industry mentors and assists in the development of their chosen art practice. Masterpieces 2K22 is also supported by the City of Mandurah Youth Team, and local business Terrace Art Framers has been a sponsor of Masterpieces for more than 10 years. For more information about Masterpieces go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au, visit CASM's Facebook page or contact CASM on 9550 3989.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/b26359fb-1f83-4557-8154-a7a622890460.jpg/r0_59_1200_737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Young talent on show at Mandurah Masterpieces 2K22 exhibition | Photos