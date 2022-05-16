community,

Mandurah residents Theo and Emma Alexandrou teamed up with Ray White to open an office in Mandurah. Many family members, business owners, clients and community leaders came together to celebrate the official opening on Friday night. Before cutting the ribbon, selling director Theo Alexandrou thanked his wife Emma, his team, and clients for making the Mandurah office possible. "I want to thank my clients because if it wasn't for them trusting us we would not be here today," he said. "It's amazing we can be a part of that journey with people here in Mandurah." Ray White WA chief executive Mark Whiteman said it was an honour for the Alexandrou's to choose to join a family business. This is the first time in six years Ray White will have an office in Mandurah, which is situated on the corner of Pinjarra Road and Sholl Street. Read more: Mandurah mayor Rhys Williams also attended the event. He said he had no doubt the couple's business venture would be successful. "The authenticity, that genuine commitment to relationships, that desire to be able to be generous and create something for someone else - that's the reason you will be successful," he said. "Knowing these two people I have no doubt that this is beginning of a very long and successful story." Ray White Mandurah will service suburbs across the City of Mandurah and parts of the Shire of Murray.

