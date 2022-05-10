latest-news,

The Mandurah Action Sports Games is all set to roll with a stella line up of skateboarders, BMX, scooter, and freestyle motocross riders. Seven-year-old Mia Twine is amped up and ready to skate the big bowl in Mandurah. Mia is an up and coming skateboard prodigy and has developed a reputation that exceeds many pro skaters. She said she was looking forward to taking on the older girls in the Star Surf and Skate open women's division. "I love the Mandurah skatepark and it is one of my favourites," Mia said. "The street section and flow bowl are amazing, but the big bowl is what I really love the most. "I wish this was my local park as I have spent so much time getting my parents to drive me down to Mandurah." Related: Mandurah Action Sports Games wakeboard finals | Photos Freestyle Now is WA's leading BMX, Skate and Scooter organiser and has been "rolling out the rad" for over 20 years. Sports manager Shaun Javis said he was hyped about the field of riders and skaters. "It is great to have an amazing event such as the Mandurah Action Sports Games and it offers so much to not only professional riders but also helps to the development of each discipline with beginner and amateur divisions included," he said. "Above all it is great to see that we now have a lot more girls competing and equal prize money." On the weekend, the Mandurah crowd will also be wowed by talented athletes doing huge FMX tricks. The health and safety of everyone involved in the Mandurah Mazda Action Sports Games presented by Drug Aware is and will remain a priority when delivering the tournament this coming weekend. Even though COVID-19 restrictions have been eased by the WA Health Department people are still urged to be mindful and stay COVID-19 safe. Action Sports Games is thrilled to again be partnering with Mandurah Mazda, City of Mandurah, Drug Aware and Visit Mandurah to deliver this iconic event for the Mandurah community.

Stella lineup rolling into skatepark for Mandurah Action Sports Games