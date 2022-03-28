Mandurah Action Sports Games wakeboard finals | Photos

latest-news,

Sunday, March 27, saw some of WA's best men and women wakeboarders take to Mandjar Bay for the Mandurah Mazda Action Sports Games. The reigning wakeboard champion and local hero Riley Middleton (Secret Harbour, WA) faced off against the likes of WA champion Callan Starr and Ben Heatly. Professional female wakeboarders Charlie Shore (Qld) and Mackenzie McCarthy (Qld) made the journey west to compete in the open wakeboard women's event. In the men's competition, Callan Starr (Ascot) placed first Aaron Gordon (Lake Coogee) came in second and Riley Middleton was third. In the women's finals, Mackenzie McCarthy took out the top prize, Charlie Shore placed second and Charlotte Mateljan (Byford) came in third. The skate, BMX, scooter, and freestyle motocross competitions will be on May 14 -15.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/40e70354-b11c-4b4d-aaee-69df12b63678.jpg/r0_128_1800_1145_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg