Mandurah audiences dance and sing to Mamma Mia! | Photos

Stray Cats Theatre Company brought the feel-good show Mamma Mia! to the Mandurah stage. The Mandurah Performing Arts Centre was abuzz with excitement as audiences got ready to fall in love with the characters, the story and the music of Mamma Mia! Writer Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Over five shows the performers brought this much-loved story to life. Related: Mandurah actor Bailey Bridgman-Peters takes on role of Sky Rymand in Mamma Mia! at MANPAC The cast danced and sang to songs like Mamma Mia, Does Your Mother Know, Honey, Honey and many more hits. Donned in sparkly outfits, the performers particularly gave it their all with singing layered on top of choreography for songs like Voulez-Vous. Playing to full houses, the actors had crowds on their feet dancing and singing by the finale to the ABBA hits we all know and love.

