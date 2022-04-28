community,

Mandurah actor Bailey Bridgman-Peters has an extensive theatrical resume - from playing the cheeky Artful Dodger in Oliver as a child to the sprightly Chistery in Wicked as an adult. This year, Bailey has hung up his comedy hat and taken on the role of leading man Sky Rymand in Stray Cats Theatre Company's production of Mamma Mia!, set to hit the stage at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on May 5. "Playing this role for me personally is very new territory," Bailey laughed. "Because I've only ever played either the comedy role or the offsider - I've never been the more serious romantic lead." Read more: Whiskey and Boots theatre company brings Mama Stitch to Mandurah Performing Arts Centre Bailey was in Koorliny Arts Centre's production of Mamma Mia! in 2021, where he played the role of Sky's mischievous friend Pepper for which he won an adjudicator's certificate at the Robert Finley Awards. "It was basically the complete opposite character. This time I thought I'm going to go for something different and I pushed myself and I've been enjoying it even more than I thought." Rehearsals have been a chance for Bailey to push himself both physically and mentally, with massive dance numbers requiring a large amount of cardio and stamina. "With a lot of big numbers like Voulez-vous which ends act one - it's just one massive dance but with singing layered on top. One thing we've had to do is genuinely keep up our cardio," he said. "It's a challenge to keep up your harmonies and breath control as well as dancing for a solid few minutes nonstop and staying in character." Bailey said the song he was most looking forward to performing to an audience was Lay All Your Love On Me, a scene made popular by the 2008 film, which he will perform alongside Jocelyn Campbell as Sophie. "I really enjoy that scene and the little bit of dialogue I have with the character of Sophie leading into the song - it's probably the longest I'm on stage for in one stretch. "It's a fun scene for me being a bit flirty and charismatic and having a big dance number with the ensemble." With all the scenes accompanied by hugely popular hits by ABBA, Bailey said he hoped the audience would really get into the action of the show and "get up and dance" by the finale. Mamma Mia! will perform from May 5-8 and tickets can be purchased via the MANPAC website.

