Visit Mandurah is calling for votes from residents to help the city take out the GWN7 Top Tourism Town Award. Mandurah is one of seven destinations vying for the top spot. The award recognises and rewards towns in Western Australia that demonstrate a strong commitment to encouraging tourism and increasing visitation to the destination. Visit Mandurah general manager Anita Kane said as the tourism industry recovers from the pandemic now was the time to showcase Mandurah. "In Mandurah, we are relaxed by nature. Set against a backdrop of magnificent beaches and an estuary twice the size of Sydney Harbour, it's impossible not to fall in love with this place," she said. "We want to see Mandurah get the recognition it deserves, and we need votes to make this happen. "As we look towards 2022, we want to extend Mandurah's reputation as a much-loved holiday destination. The Top Tourism Town Awards help us do this so please vote by May 24." Related: A field of 12 towns from across WA have been named finalists across three categories in the awards program. The finalists in this year's GWN7 Top Tourism Town Award category are: The finalists in the GWN7 Small Tourism Town Award category are: The finalists in the GWN7 Tiny Tourism Town Award category are: The public vote is combined with votes from an industry panel of judges to decide which destinations will receive the titles. By entering you go in the draw to win a $5000 WA travel voucher or $550 to spend at any RAC Park or Resort. The winner in the GWN7 Top Tourism Town Award will receive a $20,000 airtime package from GWN7 to promote their town on regional television, with the winner of the GWN7 Small Tourism Town Award picking up a $10,000 airtime package and the GWN7 Tiny Tourism Town winner receiving a $5,000 package. Award winners will be announced at the 2022 Perth Airport WA Tourism Conference Dinner in Perth on June 22. Visit www.toptourismtown.com.au to review the finalists and vote. Voting closes 5pm, May 24.

