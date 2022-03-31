latest-news,

For the past 100 Fridays, Kathie Schmah and Anne Hanson have stood outside ministers' offices pleading for politicians to take action on climate change. The Mandurah couple were always concerned about climate change but it wasn't until a couple of years ago they hit a tipping point. "My two daughters have been climate activists all their lives and I've always agreed and admired what they were doing," Ms Schmah said. "But I never really realised the urgency of it until a couple of years ago, and all of a sudden the penny dropped for Anne and myself." Deciding to join in the Fridays for Future movement, one day they showed up with placards outside Mandurah's elected state and federal government ministers' offices. Every Friday, they continued to hold climate crisis vigils at politicians' offices across Western Australia. Over time their vigils have grown with other concerned residents and climate action groups joining them. The 100th vigil saw Australian Conservation Foundation, Extinction Rebellion Grandparents and Grandmothers for Climate Action in attendance. Read more: Ms Schmah said they were protesting for future generations. "Anne and I are in our late 70s - we're going to be safely dead before all this hits the fan," she said. "We're just a couple of grandmothers worried about our grandchildren - it's our little ones that we're scared for because we see a future for them that's pretty grim." Ms Schmah mentioned she wanted to see long term solutions on climate change. She said the long term costs of not doing anything were "horrendous". "It could threaten our whole society's future." Her plea comes as the federal government handed down its 2022-23 budget, setting aside billions of dollars to deal with the consequences of climate change. Tuesday's federal budget confirmed a $1 billion commitment to protect the Great Barrier Reef, along with funding for research and recycling programs as part of an overall $2.3 billion sector spend. However, the Climate Council said the government's proposed outlay on climate change initiatives is indefensible in the face of the escalating threats Australia is facing. "Their own documents are showing that climate spending - as a percentage of total budget spending - is just 0.3 per cent for this year and the next two years," economist and Climate Council councillor Nicki Hutley said. "Then it falls to 0.2 per cent which is just totally inadequate and unconscionable." Ms Schmah said she couldn't predict where her and Anne would be this Friday but she did know they would be holding placards for Fridays for Future.

