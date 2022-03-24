latest-news,

Good intentions can sometimes do more harm than good, is the message wildlife carer Dot Terry wants to get across to the public. Injured or vulnerable wildlife need around the clock care if they're to have any chance of survival. Ms Terry said Mandurah Just Joey Marsupial Care, was receiving wildlife when it was too late to save them. "People's hearts are in the right place when they try to look after wildlife but sadly some are dying because the average person doesn't have the qualifications to help it," she said. "We are seeing people bring in animals that are very sick." Read more: By law, since January 2019, anyone finding a native bird or animal that needs care must give it to a Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) officer, a veterinarian or a trained and registered wildlife carer. This must be done as soon as possible and within 72 hours of finding the sick, injured or abandoned animal. "The public can still rescue wildlife but must hand it over as soon as possible to give them a better chance of rehabilitation," Ms Terry said. "We know that people are well meaning when trying to save wildlife, however, these laws are there for a reason to protect and give wildlife a fighting chance at surviving for future release." Mandurah Just Joey Marsupial Care is a 24 hour Coodanup-based service. If you find wildlife needing help you can call the centre 24/7 on 0409734125. If you find a sick, injured or abandoned animal and you require advice you should contact the Wildcare Helpline on 9474 9055.

