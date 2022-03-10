latest-news,

Madora Bay Primary School (planning name), which will open its doors to students from kindergarten to year six in January 2023, has appointed its founding principal - Samantha Benn. With a career spanning across two decades and two countries, Ms Benn told the Mail the number one priority she envisions for the school was that "no child is left behind". "Every child can achieve with the right support," Ms Benn said. "At our school we will make it our business to ensure every child at the school gets the support they need to achieve their life goals." Read more: Mandurah business owner shares challenges that have always been there, regardless of COVID-19 Ms Benn said she valued the importance of teaching resilience and creating "a strong sense of belonging and wellbeing", especially during times of uncertainty in the world. "The heart of our decision-making will be centred around students' needs. Of course we want students to have good academic outcomes, but another core focus will be building that sense of belonging." When it comes to behaviour management, Ms Benn said her staff would opt for a "positive model of behavioural support", and set clear expectations of behaviour. "Behaviour has to be taught the same way as academics. When a student has difficulties spelling - we teach them, we don't punish them. "Behaviour is usually a way for a child to communicate a need." Ms Benn said her staff would lead by example, and demonstrate the positive behaviour they wished to see within the school to create a safe, orderly and positive learning environment. In her previous roles, both as a teacher and a principal, Ms Benn said she enjoyed working closely with children and families, and being able to have a positive impact on a community. "Education is a vocation - there is a sheer enjoyment working in primary schools, making a positive difference and making sure children can grow up and go into the community with confidence and resilience. "I'm a principal now but I'm a teacher first - students come to school for place of safety and belonging, and being someone who can create that environment is really important to me." Read more: Mandurah business owners talk on the six-storey complex approval In term three of this year, Ms Benn will recruit a leadership team along with teachers and support staff for the school. "We will be running prospective staff forums, talking about what the school is going to be about. We choose our people, but our people choose us as well. "The biggest thing I'm looking for in my staff is the ability to build relationships and make connections with everyone. And to always be willing to engage in self improvement." Being a Mandurah local and being an active member in the community, Ms Benn said she was thrilled to be working at a local school for the first time in her career. "I'm passionate about Mandurah as a place - I love the environment. Particularly Madora Bay has a really unique feel and effectively combines old and new developments with a strong sense of community and identity."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/ce0beb6c-d90a-4bde-8066-48354dae931c.jpg/r12_240_4900_3002_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg