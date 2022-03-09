latest-news,

The Mandurah foreshore will be home to a six-storey complex after the proposal was approved by a state government assessment panel. The $13 million complex, situated on Mandurah Terrace and Smart Street Mall, features 29 short stay accommodation Quest apartments, a restaurant and bar split across two levels, offices, and commercial retail. Smart Street Mall business owners and managers talked to the Mail about the significant development by Silverleaf Investments. Related: According to a spokesperson, the restaurant and bar is set to change the food scene in Mandurah with a big focus on cooking with fire. It will be a "boutique brewery-style bar/restaurant". Second to fourth floor plans feature commercial offices with curved angle glazing and Quest apartments, while the fifth floor will include offices, a conference room, gym, lounge, and outdoor barbeque area. JakJak owner Jakki Parker said the development would be a great opportunity for a lot of Mandurah businesses. "I'm sad to lose my location but I think it's great for the city," she said. "It'll boost business and attract tourists, which is what we need." The Great Galah owner Amanda Riches held a similar sentiment. "Smart Street Mall used to be the heart of Mandurah but it's been let go for such a long time," she said. "I want my business to grow but for that to happen more people need to come to the foreshore. "It's an opportunity for this area to get its heart back - you need opportunities like this for children to have hope." However, The Great Galah staff member Sarah Ramsden said it was disappointing to lose the shop location. The application was approved by a Development Assessment Panel (DAP), however, the City of Mandurah backed the decision. Read more: Mayor Rhys Williams said this was the most significant development approved in Mandurah's City Centre in more than fifteen years. "This approval really adds to the momentum we're seeing in Mandurah with a number of other major private investment proposals in the pipeline," Mr Williams said. "The continued development of our City Centre will not only deliver economic and social benefits for our local community, but will also begin to see Mandurah redefine its role as the southern city of the Perth and Peel region. "The interest we're currently receiving from private investors and large companies looking to accommodate their workforce in this beautiful part of the state, is a sign of what is still to come for Mandurah, which is a thriving, 21st century city where people want to live, work and enjoy the incredible lifestyle we have to offer."

