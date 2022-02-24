latest-news,

Are you fascinated by tattoos? Or do they make you uncomfortable? A 2021 study found that 1 in 4 Australians have a tattoo, and they are becoming more common and accepted in Australia as a form of expression and body art. Everybody has a story to tell about their tattoo. It may be deeply meaningful and symbolic to some, or maybe was a spur of the moment decision. The people of Mandurah have submitted their tattoos and stories to the Mail, and we have collated them into this article. Enjoy! Ebb Jackson, Mandurah "I got this tattoo when I was 20 after I won 10% of an 800k jackpot at the casino. I used the money to travel Vegas for my 21st birthday. The cards are the hand I won with my tattooist and I designed it together." Shannon Chirgwin, Mandurah "I have a chest tattoo that represents PTSD. Back in March 2015, my friend got electrocuted by a pole in Mandurah and I gave him CPR and from that experience I gained PTSD but the butterfly itself represents PTSD and what it's like, some days are good, some days are bad." Tanya Farnell Brown, Dawesville "I have red roses on my arm. They happen to be my favourite flower but was done as a tribute to loved ones lost to the genetic disease Cystic Fibrosis. I have lost a sister and a few friends and also have another sister who also has CF. And my son has CF too. Cystic Fibrosis has affected my whole life and those I love. I live in Dawesville and have been local to the area for the last 24 years. "You may wonder what the 65 Roses means.... It's like a slogan that came about by a parent who was fundraising for Cystic Fibrosis and her young son hears her making these calls. He says, 'I know you are trying to help me and other kids with 65 Roses'... his version of Cystic Fibrosis." Stephanie Sowerby, Mandurah "I have this amazing little kookaburra on my lower leg, he symbolises me and my family becoming Australian citizens. I am from the United Kingdom originally. The kookaburra also symbolises my motto to always keep smiling and enjoy life to its full potential. Positive vibes only. Read more: "It was a real privilege to become an Australian Citizen, I am proud to call Australia my home and becoming a citizen was about recognising the amazing opportunities Australia has provided my family with and the future possibilities for everyone." Amber Pulman, Mandurah "This is my platypus. I am an American that moved to Australia three years ago and I always wanted a tattoo to represent my love for Australia. I didn't want to get a koala or the outline of Australia like everyone else so I choose a platypus because they are one of a kind and amazing animals. "I moved as my husband is Australian, we met in Germany and had a son and decided that we needed a change of scenery and a place to bring up our son. My husband brought me to Mandurah on holidays first and I fell in love with it. I love Australia because for me it's a bit of Europe and America mixed in one country." Chantel Lancaster, Mandurah "Ovarian cancer tattoo to cover up my elephant getting butchered in surgery. "I originally had a elephant tattoo (outline only) but the surgery had to cut right through the middle of it (radical hysterectomy). The symbolism of the elephant to me is how fierce, gentle, compassionate and fiercely protective of their family- girls anyway. Having the tattoo redone with her coming out of a waterfall is me coming through my cancer journey." Rachel Lee, Mandurah "This is my first little boy's name, Jasper. It's his Leo zodiac constellation with his birth flower for August (poppy), positioned in the first place he was put on me Earthside, also where my heart is. "He's my first baby, and also the first baby boy in the family on both my partner's side and my side of the family, this is my first tattoo with a true story/meaning behind it apart from my last name." Thank you to the individuals who shared their tattoos and stories. While not every tattoo was included in this article, we appreciate the community coming forward.

