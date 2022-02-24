Nature, wine, farm tours and more on this weekend

latest-news,

February 24 - April 3 A selection of Wearable Art Mandurah garments from the 2021 competition will be on show at a special exhibition at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM). The exhibition will open to the public until April 3. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity to see the garments up close and discover the materials and motivation behind the garments. February 25 Enjoy a summers night soaking the atmosphere of City Centre venues, with a guided venue tour and cruise. Bring in the weekend with the summer Cruise and Crawl, celebrating four of Mandurahs' finest dining venues, inclusive of a drink and eats at each. The event goes to Boundary Island Brewery, Ocean Bar & Grill, Catch 22, and The Bridge Garden Bar. Mandurah Cruises takes you on a boat trip between venues. For tickets, go to Eventbrite. February 25 onwards The library team are able to assist all community members to download the ServiceWA app. The small group workshops will allow the community to ask for the assistance needed to download the MyGovID and Service WA apps. Workshops run from all the libraries in Mandurah. Bookings are required - call your relevant library to book. Every Friday Come and chill with the Youth Team at Mandurah Skate Park and join in on a range of activities and competitions. Transport leaves The Billy Dower Youth Centre at 3.30pm and returns 6.15pm. February 26 Explore the bush after sunset with Ways To Nature. Learn about fascinating nocturnal wildlife as your zoological guide leads you with a specialty spotlight around the bush trails of Marlee Reserve, Parklands. Best suited for ages 8 and over. The tour duration is 1.5 hours, approximate distance is 2km. For more information and to book your place visit, www.waystonature.com.au or phone Sarah on 0439 264 942. February 26 Come along with family and friends to Homestead for Youth. Attractions include animal farm, pony ride, train rides, stalls, food, nature play, and face painting. All proceeds go to supporting the work at Homestead for Youth. The Pinjarra based non-profit organisation has been helping teens in need since 2014. March 2 Concerts will be back on at the Mandurah Senior Centre from March 2. Soloist Sharon Woodward will take to the stage to perform and tell her story. Her show will commence at 1.15pm and go until 2.45pm. For more information call Delys on 9550 3799. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/f71b6295-6a08-4cc9-bff6-ed90be6a9087.jpg/r4_6_834_475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg