Chris and Damien Gordon, are lovebirds, legal minds and, as of six months ago, Mandurah locals who have opened a new office for their law firm DFG Legal on Tuckey Street. While the move was recent, the Gordons have strong ties to the Peel, with Chris growing up in Pinjarra and her grandfather working for the Shire of Murray. Damien, who was first admitted into the legal profession in 1986, said after moving back to Mandurah, he wanted to offer something to the community that he and his wife loved. "I always say to clients, you can contact me outside of business hours - I don't mind, but you might get the dog barking, grandkids chatting or the cricket and football on the TV in the background," he laughed. "For me, it's a two minute call - for the client it's them anxiously waiting and wondering 'what can I do?'" Working as a barrister for many years and having a background in mediation is what Damien said brings him an edge in the Peel legal industry. Read more: Supreme Court of WA Registrar Acacia Hosking on law, inspiration and a good book "Mediation is something I really want to bring into the Peel area. Twenty years ago I used to do mediation for legal aid WA in the country. "I always liken it to getting a master painter in to tell you what colour your walls should be - he can visualise it. He doesn't see it as a spot on the wall, he sees it fully painted. "When people sit down and talk to us, we are able to identify and slot in what the difficulties of their care are due to our experience. A lot of what you would refer to barristers for we do on our own." Grassroots support and community spirit are a driving factor for Damien and his team, who are aiming to grow their Mandurah firm further in the coming months. "The legal profession has certainly grown in the Peel, but being able to offer those mediation service to parties in dispute might be something newer we are bringing to Mandurah." Read more: South Mandurah Tennis Club opens two wheelchair accessible tennis courts for players of all abilities DFG Legal covers a wide range of legal services, including but not limited to employment law, wills, disputes, criminal matters, family law and migration. Damien said he and Chris were happy to return to their roots in Mandurah, and were enjoying soaking up the Peel lifestyle they missed, and being closer to their grandchildren. "We have such a long history here. Chris and her sisters would always swim in the estuary for local swimming clubs for competitions. We've been very happy to be able to return to this spot."

