latest-news,

South Mandurah Tennis Club has opened two new wheelchair accessible tennis courts designed to cater to players of all abilities. The new courts will allow for the club's growing membership numbers and enable more tournaments to be held in the Peel region. Emphasised at the opening was the importance of inclusivity for players of all abilities and development of programs for individuals with special needs in the tennis community. Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said since the area had the highest number of seniors of any electorate in the state, the upgrade would encourage them to stay healthy and create connections with others into retirement. "I have seen the tireless work of the subcommittee over the last few months and it was such a proud moment to cut the ribbon and christen the courts," Ms Munday said. "I love the focus on building courts that focus on access and inclusion to allow players of all abilities the opportunity to participate." Corinne Ware from South Mandurah Tennis Club was part of the committee who designed the new courts, a process she said was researched thoroughly. "What we did was we researched how to make courts more accessible, because in wheelchair tennis - the wheelchairs are wider than normal," Ms Ware said. All access points for the new courts are 1500cm wide including the paths and gates. "There are no sharp corners, so it's easier to access the courts in a wheelchair, and also easier if you're required to be escorted onto the courts as someone who is vision impaired." The court colours are adjusted to give them a higher definition of colour difference for vision impaired players and viewing platforms are accessible with a ramp. South Mandurah Tennis Club is hoping to build further interest from people with all abilities through their 'come and try' day on Saturday, March 12, where attendees will get the chance to try out the new facilities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/0a31c849-b509-4f41-b1f4-e6d774480768.jpg/r0_108_720_515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

South Mandurah Tennis Club opens two wheelchair accessible tennis courts for players of all abilities