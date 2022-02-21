latest-news,

Goat yoga, aerial yoga, and hot yoga are proof that the meditative practice has become increasingly varied. Now Mandurah has embraced a new iteration: stand up paddleboard (SUP) yoga. One of Perth and Peel's only SUP yoga providers, Be Yoga, has chosen Mandurah's stunning inlets to deliver the unique experience. Spending a lot of time in the water, owner Tess Barretto began to incorporate paddle boarding and yoga. "I noticed so many benefits physically and mentally after each session on the water that I decided I wanted to share this beautiful experience with the community," she said. "In 2014, I found a SUP school that wanted me to teach SUP yoga." Be Yoga began to flourish in Perth, however in the summer of 2019, Tess had to stop instructing when she became increasingly unwell. Her kidney function was declining. Shortly after, Tess and her young daughter moved to Halls Head to live with her mum. "My kidney function was down to seven per cent before my incredibly brave Mum got the approval to donate her kidney to me and on the 18th June 2020 I underwent a kidney transplant," she said. Read more: Tess was back on the water only a couple of months after her surgery. "I'm on a lot of anti-rejection medication, which do have some side effects - I find being out on the water and in nature so beneficial to my health and well being," she said. Now that she's in Mandurah, Tess couldn't think of a better place to teach SUP yoga. Tess' Float and Flow classes are designed to familiarise students with SUP equipment and basic paddling techniques. She then moves through a series of gentle fluid movements linking mind, body and breath concluding class with a soothing paddle on the water. "I think that there's something really special about combining traditional yoga poses with being on the water," she said. "People are often intimidated when they hear the words SUP and yoga in the same sentence but this experience is for everyone. If you can breathe and sit comfortably you can do SUP yoga." The Visit Mandurah team, including Visitor Centre staff, participated in a class on Tuesday. Visit Mandurah general manager Anita Kane said it was fantastic to have such an incredible experience available in Mandurah. "Tess' class is phenomenal, and Mandurah's stunning waterways are the most impressive venue," she said. "It truly is a unique experience and something you can't do in many other places. It is wonderful to welcome Tess to Mandurah." To find out more about Be Yoga visit, https://www.beyoga.com.au/

