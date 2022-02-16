Mandurah seaside events on during this week of sunshine

latest-news,

February 18 Fill your tummy before the weekend. Get into some of the best food truck eats from around the region as you watch the sunset over the estuary. The event runs from 5pm to 8pm. Every Saturday in February Quality musicians will be set up on the point at Lido Beach, Mandurah Ocean Marina and play throughout the afternoon with all kinds of music vibes. Whether you're taking a walk through the park, swimming at Lido Beach, or cruising past in the boat, this event will be the perfect addition to your weekend. This is a free event, no tickets are required. The event runs from 1pm to 5pm. February 18, 19, 20 Discover Mandurah's waterways on this free guided walking tour. Departing from the Mandurah Visitor Centre, this 1.5 hour tour will take you on a journey around Mandjar Bay and the Eastern Foreshore. The tour provides an overview of Mandurah and its history and discovers places of interest along the way. The tour concludes at the Eastern Foreshore. February 21 A new program for young people wanting to explore their interest in music. This will help you gain experience and confidence to play in front of others, collaborate, develop your skills to write original songs and learn about being an independent musician. Begins week 2 of term and runs every Monday from 3.30pm to 6pm. The song lab is held at Billy Dower Youth Centre. February 22 This six week program creates a safe space for young women, to learn new skills, build confidence and make new friends. Past programs have included cooking, art, drumming, and dance much more. The program is for 11 to 15-year-olds and runs every Tuesday. The program runs from the Billy Youth Dower Centre. Head to the City of Mandurah website to register. Every Wednesday Head to outdoor fitness classes at Keith Holmes Reserve each Wednesday morning at 9am to 9.45am. Connect with nature and enjoy Mandurah's stunning scenery whilst fitting in your morning workout. Exercising in the outdoors boosts your mental health, relieves stress and allows you to get fit in a friendly and welcoming environment. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/ea5c2219-9483-45ef-9d07-effce1488789.png/r2_0_837_472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg