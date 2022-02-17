latest-news,

Mandurah businesses have been doing it tough for the last few years. Border closures, COVID-19 and new rules have made this past year one of the hardest to navigate for many local owners, according to the Peel Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber ran a B2B Seminar last week, with local business owners expressing the most common areas they currently struggle with. Read more: Business fatigue was a major issue for many business owners. Silver Sands Resort general manager Delene Plunkett, who was on the panel at the seminar, said "life is really hard, it's difficult, people are doing the best they can. It's the worst year in 15 years." Abuse from customers was another area of concern discussed at the meeting. Chamber general manager Andrew McKerrell said he believed "enough is enough" and the abuse must stop. "We've unfortunately seen a sustained rise in customer abuse towards our local staff due to mandate confusion and state government requirement enforcement. This behaviour is placing even more strain on businesses due to staff losses, not to mention the mental, and in some cases physical, health stress placed on employees. "Let me be crystal clear in this - this abhorrent behaviour needs to end immediately, it has absolutely no place in our community. Fines are in place and can be enforced for this behaviour," he said. Read: 'Totally misguided' 80yo took partner from Mandurah aged care facility: Magistrate Among the other issues discussed during the seminar were staff shortages, job carving and payroll issues. Most businesses in Mandurah had experienced one or all of these issues to some extent, the meeting heard. The Chamber has information and resources to help with staffing, payroll, business fatigue, COVID-19 rules, and any other issues you may be facing. Mr McKerrell summarised for the Mail the resources currently available, and in development, for Mandurah business owners. The Chamber also has a number of stakeholder partnerships and links to best contacts for specific issues. These include the Chamber of Commerce and Industries WA, Tourism Council WA, DevelopmentWA, Infrastructure WA, AusTrade, Small Business Development Corporation and many more. "We can point you in the right direction to get your issue sorted ASAP," Mr McKerrell said. Resources are available to members of the Peel CCI. To become a member, contact Peel CCI: https://regionalchamberswa.com.au/page/contact-us .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/9299d44e-35be-4c6b-a487-bb2ca2093eea.jpg/r2_72_737_487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg