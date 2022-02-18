Mandurah residents to vote on vax mandates

latest-news,

Similar to other local governments around the state, the City of Mandurah council has been presented with a request from more than 100 electors to hold an Electors' Special Meeting to consider a motion regarding 'COVID-19 Vaccination Pro-Choice Statement'. As per the Western Australian Local Government Act 1995, a signed request made by more than 100 electors requires the Mandurah City Council to schedule an Electors' Special Meeting within 35 days. The City of Mandurah has scheduled the meeting for Tuesday, March 8 The meeting is open to electors of the City of Mandurah and will be held at 5.30pm at the Meadow Springs Sports Facility. Attendees will need to register their address at the event and comply with COVID-19 restrictions and requirements at the time. In a statement, the council stressed that the meeting was not a decision-making forum for the council. At the meeting, electors will be able to vote by a show of hands on whether they agree with the motion presented by the electors. If the motion is passed, it will be presented to the Mandurah council for consideration at the next Ordinary Council Meeting or as soon as reasonably practicable. Mayor Rhys Williams said it was important to note that the council was required to hold the Electors meeting under the Act and holding the meeting was in no way an indication of the council's position on the matters being raised at the meeting. "Like several other local governments around Western Australia, the council has been presented with this request of more than 100 electors to hold this meeting and therefore, as per the Local Government Act, we have scheduled the meeting accordingly," Mayor Williams said. "If the motion being put forward is supported by a majority of electors at the meeting, it will be formally considered by the council at the next Ordinary Council Meeting. It is important to note however that the council has no authority to override or create laws that conflict with State or Federal Government legislation or health orders." To vote at an Electors' Special Meeting, you must be an elector of the City of Mandurah. An elector means a person who is eligible to be enrolled to vote at elections for the City of Mandurah and includes ratepayers. Further details on the Electors' Special Meeting are available via the City's website. The Meadow Springs Sports Facility is at the Meadow Springs Reserve at 294 Oakmont Avenue, Meadow Springs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/b3f7e103-ed69-4ab1-ba9a-25d3c374f311.png/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

City of Mandurah to hold Electors' Special Meeting to consider 'COVID-19 Vaccination Pro-Choice Statement'