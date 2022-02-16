New Lakelands tech skills program tackles youth unemployment and IT literacy

latest-news,

A free community tech skills program at Lakelands Shopping Centre has launched. The program - Youngster.co - aims to bridge the gap of local community needs and tackle social issues such as youth unemployment and isolation, while providing much-need technology support. It focuses on increasing IT literacy and connecting generations in the community. The new program comes amidst new COVID-19 safety requirements from the state government, which requires the safe check-in and vaccination verification of patrons. To launch the program, 20 youth from Mandurah and its surrounding suburbs have been engaged by Youngster.co to assist the community with building their tech skills. Read more: Youngster.co Tony Rothacker said he hoped that "the program will help residents address some of the urgent needs for assistance when installing the Service WA app and showcase the value of the local tech savvy youngsters." ISPT felt it was important for Lakelands to support the community with the digital transition. "With the pandemic increasing the dependency on technology through applications such as Safe WA, Service WA and vaccine passports, we felt it was important we took action to support our community members," said ISPT retail services manager Rosemary Condron-Calic. "Unemployment and disconnection from society are some of the common issues today's youth face. This program is not only great for our local community who are seeking support, but it's also a great opportunity for youth to pick up paid, rewarding work experience and become more active within the community." The Youngster.co program also aims to address loneliness and isolation for all community generations, presenting a unique opportunity to form connections and learn valuable lessons from one another. The program will will run every Saturday for 12 months from 10am to 12pm. Visitors can find the Youngster.co set up outside Muffin Break at Lakelands Shopping Centre. To learn more, visit www.lakelands.com.au

New Lakelands tech skills program tackles youth unemployment and IT literacy