Expressions of interest open in Pinjarra and Dwellingup

Two new opportunities for expressions of interest to lease have arisen in Pinjarra and Dwellingup. The first is for the historical Exchange Hotel in Pinjarra. Constructed in 1866, it's the oldest remaining hotel in the Peel region. Read more: The Shire of Murray is actively seeking expressions of interest for a food and beverage operator. The historical hotel is set to become an iconic regional hospitality destination in the Peel Region and a popular dining, meeting and entertainment space. Shire CEO Dean Unsworth said this was a unique opportunity to "create a place rich in stories, great food and people". Since closing its doors in 2008, the Shire has been actively looking to define the next chapter in the story of the Hotel since they purchased the venue in 2012. In 2021, a shared vision with the community was developed for the site with a preliminary design concept report estimating redevelopment costs at $5.2 million. Mr Unsworth envisions the site being a 'must stop' regional destination, with opportunity for event space to host weddings, private events and farmers markets as well as a providore or retail incubator spaces to support regional small businesses. The redevelopment is estimated to deliver $57.5 million of new economic output over five years into the local economy, create 67 full-time jobs and see more than 38,000 new visitors to the Murray Region annually. Read: 'Lovestruck, elderly' man pleads guilty to unlawful custody of partner of 15 years Through the Federal Government's Building Better Regions grant, the Shire was successful in securing $2.335 million to support the redevelopment with the Shire of Murray Council committing a further $2.855 million. Expressions of interest will operate in two stages, with the first open now until March 21. It is anticipated that preferred proponent status will be awarded in June 2022. A second opportunity for another retail or food beverage operator has arisen in Dwellingup at its Trails and Visitor Centre. Historically a sleepy former timber mill town and a popular destination for nature lovers, Dwellingup has emerged as a dynamic outdoor and adventure based tourism destination within easy reach of Perth and the South-West. Since opening its doors in September 2020, the Centre has become a popular meeting spot for the mountain biking and hiking community and broader visitor market averaging 8,000 visitors a month. The eastern portion of the Centre is already under lease with the Shire now turning their attention to the western portion, with expressions of interest now open. Read: Peel cricket to celebrate Indigenous players in reconciliation round The Shire has put the call out for interested retail and/or food and beverage operators who are looking to benefit from the visitor market in Dwellingup and add value and diversify current offerings at the Centre and in the town. "Dwellingup is on the cusp of achieving its vision of becoming WA's Premier Trials Town and a Trails Town of National Significance," Mr Unsworth said. Expressions of interest will follow the same process as the historical Exchange Hotel. Stage One is open now until March 21, with shortlisted applicants in stage two expected to be awarded the lease in June 2022. For more information, contact the Shire's economic development team (08) 9531 7777 or at mailbag@murray.wa.gov.au.

