Local fundraising company, Sockable Fundraising, has launched a new partnership with Socks for Cooper to assist in their mission to help the homeless. Socks for Cooper is an initiative run by Mandurah local, Deb Maybury. The charity's fundraising began in 2019, with Ms Maybury and her golden retriever, Cooper, collecting socks for the aged and homeless in Western Australia. Chief Sock Officer and Head of Customer Happiness Jodie Withnell said the partnership was designed to get socks directly into the hands, and onto the feet, of those in need. Related: Mandurah woman and her pups plight for the homeless "We're really proud to have donated over 350 pairs of new crew socks this week. Socks are the most needed item for charities that assist people who are experiencing homelessness, but the least donated item," Ms Withnell said. Sockable Fundraising will donate one new pair of socks for every two pairs sold from the Socks For Cooper page of their online store. Related: Homelessness Week: Supporting Mandurah's most vulnerable "Socks for Cooper are regularly contacted by non-profit organisations in the Peel region seeking donations of new socks. Our partnership means we can leverage Socks for Cooper's local knowledge to get socks right onto feet in need," said Ms Withnell. Since March 2019, Sockable Fundraising has helped schools, groups and individuals across Australia fundraise with socks. Ms Withnell said she believed the partnership was an important way for Sockable Fundraising to support the local community. Interested parties can learn more about Sockable Fundraising and their partnership with Socks for Cooper by visiting their website: http://www.sockable.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/fe945f08-2ed7-4448-b74c-0fac15e0edb4.jpg/r4_290_1048_880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

