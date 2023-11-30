Community cricket clubs to benefit from NRMA grants program

Following a successful ICC Cricket Men's World Cup campaign for Australia, NRMA NRMA Insurance has announced that applications are open for its Community Cricket Club Grants Program (Cricket Grants).
Launched in partnership with Cricket Australia, the initiative recognises and celebrates the local community cricket clubs that are often the heartbeat of communities and the foundation of the national game.
The grants help play a vital role in supporting local clubs and fostering a love for cricket at the grassroots level.
This year NRMA will be doubling the number of Cricket Grants provided from four to eight.
Cricket fans will also be able to help raise the funds for the Cricket Grants at NRMA Insurance's Pitch In activations taking place at four Tests this summer.
This year NRMA Insurance aims to raise $120k via the Pitch In activation, to be equally distributed among eight clubs across the country.
The program has had tremendous success among the clubs it has supported so far across the country.
In the grant program's inaugural year four local cricket clubs each received a $15,000 grant, including Secret Harbour Dockers Cricket Club from Golden Bay, WA.
The club's junior president, Ganesh Chaudhuri, said the Secret Harbour Dockers was good at cricket and getting better every year.
"But what we're even better at is inclusivity," he said. "Making sure everyone has an opportunity to play and enjoy the game every summer."
Australian national cricket team player, Cameron Green, commended the Secret Harbour Dockers' for having junior, women's and all abilities programs.
"I don't think there is a cricket club more deserving," he said.
NRMA Insurance Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Michelle Klein said it was wonderful to see the positive impact of last year's Cricket Grants in local communities.
"Community cricket is a quintessential part of Australian culture, fostering community spirit, and developing young talent," she said. "We are pleased to double our Cricket Grants to eight this year, enabling an additional four local clubs to benefit from a boost in funding.
"Cricket Grant recipients can decide on how to use the financial support to best help their club, whether that be with new equipment, membership subsidies or helping to build diverse and inclusive programs.
"These local clubs are not just cricket institutions; they help bring communities together and we are proud to support them."
Cricket Australia Executive General Manager Community Cricket & Capability, James Allsopp, said the grants provided vital support to clubs.
"We know how important it is for community clubs to be able to access funding support and through the NRMA Insurance Cricket Grants, clubs can get assistance to help them continue to thrive," he said.
"We want to continue to grow participation across the country and would like to thank NRMA Insurance for its support and for making these Cricket Grants available.
"We encourage all community clubs across Australia to take part in this opportunity and apply today."
To apply for the NRMA Insurance Community Cricket Club Grants Program or for more information visit nrma.com.au/cricket . Applications close on 31 January 2024.
