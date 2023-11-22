Mandurah Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Teesdale resident secretly erects blue tree to support son-in-law and mental wellbeing

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John French secretly built and erected a large blue metal tree for his son-in-law. Picture supplied.
John French secretly built and erected a large blue metal tree for his son-in-law. Picture supplied.

When Brett Dellar saw that his father-in-law erected a large blue metal tree on their property, as a reminder for everyone about mental wellbeing, it meant the world to him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.