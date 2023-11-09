Hundreds turn out for Wonders of our Wetlands festival

More than 800 people came out to celebrate the Ramsar listed Peel-Yalgorup waterways at the annual Wonders of our Wetlands festival.
The event showcased the importance of wetlands preservation and the migratory shorebirds.
Hosted by the Peel-Harvey Catchment Council (PHCC), the festival was held on Saturday, October 14 and provided a platform for education, entertainment and environmental stewardship.
Festival-goers began their day at the Coodanup Foreshore, where they had the opportunity to explore interactive exhibits and educational displays, which offered insights into the wetland ecosystems and their inhabitants.
Environmental experts and volunteers were on hand to answer questions and provide valuable information on wetland conservation and wildlife.
A range of food vendors, art and craft market stalls, live entertainment and demonstrations were on offer, along with a performance from local family run traditional aboriginal dance group, Bindjareb Middars.
The Pave the Way Clean-Up saw 65 volunteers collect 62.5kgs of waste - cleaning up the Coodanup foreshore and paving the way for migratory shorebirds that arrive at the wetlands this time of year.
The afternoon wetlands cruise gave bird enthusiasts a great opportunity to observe, identify and learn more about the Ramsar wetland's diverse birdlife.
Base and Jamie Jones, local Elder George Walley and Wing Threads' Milly Formby, along with volunteers from local birdlife groups provided an expert commentary on the cruise.
In what was a perfect end to the day, the festival wrapped-up at Reading Cinema for a private screening of the documentary 'Flyways'.
This incredible and insightful film tells the story of the world's most incredible athletes - shorebirds - and documents the pressures placed on these birds by climate change and the ever-expanding human development.
PHCC chair, Caroline Knight, extended the council's gratitude to everyone who participated, volunteered and supported the important community event.
"Through engaging activities and the commitment from everyone involved, we are highlighting how important preservation of our wonderful Ramsar 482 wetlands is to the broader community," she said. "Thank you!"
