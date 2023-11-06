Mandurah Mail
Raising awareness of lung cancer among the Mandurah community

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 6 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 1:35pm
People gather at Mandurah War Memorial to remember people that have passed from lung cancer and to raise awareness of the disease. Picture supplied.
Residents from Mandurah and neighbouring suburbs visited the War Memorial on Saturday, November 4, to remember those that have passed away from lung cancer and to "shine a light on the terrible disease".

