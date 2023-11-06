Raising awareness of lung cancer among the Mandurah community

Residents from Mandurah and neighbouring suburbs visited the War Memorial on Saturday, November 4, to remember those that have passed away from lung cancer and to "shine a light on the terrible disease".
The event was organised by June Willians, with support from the Lung Cancer Foundation and co-ordinator William Ho.
This is one of many events happening across the country as par of Lung Cancer Awareness Month (November).
Each day 39 people are being told that they have been diagnosed with lung cancer.
It is the fifth most diagnosed cancer in Australia, but has the lowest survival rate of and no cure.
Despite there being a large stigma associated with lung cancer and smoking, the truth is "if you have lungs you can get lung cancer", said Ms Williams.
"I was interested in having one in Mandurah so that those in surrounding areas might be able to participate rather than heading to Perth. We had folks from Collie, Bunbury and Mandurah attend.
"Although there was quite a lot of money raised that will go towards research and lung cancer nurses, the main purpose of the event was to connect the community together and raise awareness."
In May, the federal government announced the targeted National Lung Cancer Screening Program, with an investment of $263.8 million over four years, beginning this financial year (2023-24)
This will establish and maintain a new national targeted lung cancer screening that will maximise early detection of lung cancer for at risk Australians.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.