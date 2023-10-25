Mandurah Mail
Shellfish become spies to help improve aquatic ecosystems

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 26 2023 - 9:00am
Dr Alan Cottingham with a student from John Tonkin College at Mandurah Ocean Marina launching the water monitoring project. Picture supplied.
Dr Alan Cottingham with a student from John Tonkin College at Mandurah Ocean Marina launching the water monitoring project. Picture supplied.

A new partnership will see the health of waterways in WA's Peel and Upper South West regions monitored using mussels.

Local News

