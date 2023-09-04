Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

A 'miracle' in Mandurah: family is reunited with missing dog after 25 days

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 4 2023 - 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After 25 days missing, Peter Phelps and his family were reunited with their dog, Shaka. Pictures supplied.
After 25 days missing, Peter Phelps and his family were reunited with their dog, Shaka. Pictures supplied.

"We were just waiting for a miracle and to be honest, we got one," said Barragup resident Peter Phelps after being reunited with his missing dog Shaka after 25 days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.